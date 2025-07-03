A man lost his life Wednesday evening after jumping into the Chattahoochee River to save a struggling child. The rescue happened at Garrard Landing Park in Roswell where emergency crews recovered his body after an hour-long search.

What Happened: Police responded to an emergency call at Garrard Landing Park around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Roswell Police Department.

The man jumped into the river after seeing the child struggling in the water

The child made it safely to shore, but the rescuer disappeared beneath the surface

🔍 The Response: Emergency crews launched an immediate search operation when they arrived at the scene.

After searching for approximately one hour, rescue teams recovered the man’s body

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased pending family notification

We do not know if the man and the child were related.