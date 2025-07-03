A man lost his life Wednesday evening after jumping into the Chattahoochee River to save a struggling child. The rescue happened at Garrard Landing Park in Roswell where emergency crews recovered his body after an hour-long search.
What Happened: Police responded to an emergency call at Garrard Landing Park around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Roswell Police Department.
- The man jumped into the river after seeing the child struggling in the water
- The child made it safely to shore, but the rescuer disappeared beneath the surface
🔍 The Response: Emergency crews launched an immediate search operation when they arrived at the scene.
- After searching for approximately one hour, rescue teams recovered the man’s body
- Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased pending family notification
- We do not know if the man and the child were related.