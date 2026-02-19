Listen to this post

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge on Friday at Acworth Beach.

What’s Happening: The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 4425 Beach St. in Acworth. The Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics Georgia.

What’s Important: Special Olympics Georgia provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization serves athletes across the state through programs in multiple sports.

The Path Forward: Residents can attend, donate, or register to participate in the plunge. Donations can be made through the sheriff’s office team page at charity.pledgeit.org.