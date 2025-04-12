Alpharetta Wants to Deliver Flowers to All Assisted Living Residents

A community effort in Alpharetta is raising money to bring flowers—and a little companionship—to residents in local assisted living homes.

The “Shower with Flowers” fundraiser, launched last week by the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, hopes to raise three thousand dollars to buy and deliver flowers to seniors across the city.

The department said that their team will hand-deliver the flowers while also spending time with the residents, emphasizing that a little kindness can go a long way.

Supporters can donate directly or purchase a fundraiser T-shirt for thirty dollars. The proceeds will go toward the flower purchases and visits. Organizers say the gesture is meant to brighten the day of older residents who may not have regular visitors.

Donations can be made online through the department’s official link.