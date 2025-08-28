BWW Resources, which owns Buffalo Wild Wings, will pay $47,500 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Douglasville restaurant refused to hire a server applicant because she wears long skirts for religious reasons.

What We Know:

The EEOC says a server candidate asked the general manager at the Douglasville Buffalo Wild Wings about open jobs. The manager said the store was hiring, then mocked her beliefs about wearing long skirts in public. After she applied, the restaurant did not interview or contact her. An assistant manager later said the store would not hire her because long skirts were unusual for servers in a sports bar. The restaurant hired five other servers within two months of her application.

The EEOC sued under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 after trying to resolve the matter through conciliation. The case is Civil Action No. 4:23-CV-00167-CDL in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

A two-year consent decree requires BWW Resources to pay the applicant, provide specialized training for managers, supervisors, and HR at the Douglasville location, and post a workplace notice about the settlement and workers’ rights. The company must also send the EEOC regular reports on future requests for religious accommodations from applicants and on any employee complaints of religious discrimination or retaliation.

EEOC officials said employers cannot refuse to hire someone to avoid accommodating religious practices unless doing so would cause an undue hardship.

By The Numbers:

Settlement amount: $47,500

Consent decree: 2 years

New hires after the applicant’s attempt: 5 servers

In Context:

Title VII bars employers from discriminating based on religion and requires reasonable accommodation of religious practices unless it causes undue hardship on the business. The EEOC enforces these rules for private employers and investigates state and local government cases before any referral to the Justice Department.

Take Action:

Workers and job seekers can learn more about religious discrimination and how to file a charge at the EEOC’s website. The Atlanta District Office handles cases in Georgia and certain counties in South Carolina. If you believe an employer denied you a job or accommodation because of your faith, you can contact the EEOC for guidance on next steps.