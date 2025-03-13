Your Horoscope: March 10-16

Full Worm Moon in Virgo (March 14): On March 14, a Full Worm Moon occurs in Virgo, symbolizing the end of winter and the onset of spring. This lunar phase encourages introspection and the reassessment of personal goals, relationships, and habits. It’s an opportune time to declutter both physically and emotionally, making way for new beginnings.

Mercury Retrograde in Aries (Beginning March 15): Starting March 15, Mercury enters retrograde in Aries, potentially leading to communication and technology disruptions. This period is ideal for reflection and revisiting unfinished tasks, urging caution in new ventures and emphasizing the importance of patience.

♈ Aries: The week begins with positive energy from the Moon in Leo, aligning with your fiery nature. Things are going your way and luck is in the air. Be prepared to get a free drink this week but remember to pay it forward. The upcoming Virgo Full Moon encourages self-care and reassessment of personal routines. Sit down and prepare for Mercury’s retrograde by finalizing important projects and communications early in the week. Make a to-do list for next week and do a bit of journaling to prepare.

♉ Taurus: Focus on transparency in your relationships and professional life. People are going to want more from you than you are expecting and it’s good to set boundaries. No, you cannot pick up an extra shift, you promised your best friend to go out on the town. High-impact planetary alignments favor positive expectations and adaptability. Don’t afraid to say yes to unexpected plans. Key days include organizing new systems on Monday and committing to health updates on Wednesday.

♊ Gemini: This week brings a mix of magnetic vibes and reality checks. Yes someone told you you’re stunning, but your biggest enemy said that- are you really going to trust them? Some moments will feel like dates with destiny, your crush texting you in the same moment you thought of them. Others will demand patience and grounding, prepare to have your friends give you a intervention on how you shouldn’t have a crush on the well known manipulative player. Embrace the cosmic shake-ups as opportunities for growth.

♋ Cancer: The Full Moon in Virgo highlights your communication sector, urging clarity in interactions. Let your boss know if you can’t make it to that meeting well in advance instead of in the last minute. It’s a favorable time to address unresolved issues and strengthen bonds with siblings or neighbors. Talk to someone you’ve been avoiding and holding a grudge against. As Mercury prepares to retrograde, double-check travel plans and appointments.

♌ Leo: With the Moon in your sign at the week’s start, confidence and creativity are heightened. Start a new project and go out! The Virgo Full Moon shifts focus to financial matters, encouraging prudent budgeting and reassessment of income sources. Don’t spend all your money on buying everyone drinks while out- they’re not gonna appreciate it as much as you think they will and its too big of a financial drain on your wallet. Avoid major purchases as Mercury turns retrograde.

♍ Virgo: The Full Moon in your sign illuminates personal growth and self-awareness. You’re going to realize all mistakes you’ve made in recent times, so take time to apologize to people you’ve hurt. It’s an ideal time to release habits that no longer serve you and set intentions for the coming months. Cut down on drinking and smoking and make goals for the gym. Be mindful of Mercury’s retrograde affecting your partnerships; practice patience in communications.

♎ Libra: This week emphasizes the need for balance between work and rest. Don’t overwork yourself and consider taking a mental health day. The Virgo Full Moon encourages introspection and addressing subconscious patterns. Consider your bad habits, the little white lies you sprinkle into conversations, and cut them out. As Mercury retrogrades, ensure clarity in workplace communications to avoid misunderstandings.

♏ Scorpio: Social connections come to the forefront this week. Try to be nice to others no matter how dull you think they are. The Virgo Full Moon highlights your friendships and community involvement, prompting evaluations of group affiliations. Make sure you’re spending time with people who push you to be better. With Mercury’s retrograde approaching, be cautious in digital communications and social media interactions. Consider not taking your phone with you the next time you go out- you’re going to have to deal with the consequences what you post on your story on a sober head which is never a good thing.

♐ Sagittarius: Career advancements are possible as the Virgo Full Moon illuminates your professional sector. Prepare by making sure your work is at it’s best because your boss will take notice in your work. Reflect on your achievements and consider setting new goals. Be happy with what you’ve achieved but don’t get too comfortable, life’s a marathon not a sprint. Mercury’s retrograde may bring past opportunities back into consideration; assess them carefully and don’t let toxic friends back into your new better life.

♑ Capricorn: The Virgo Full Moon encourages expansion of knowledge and exploration. Pick up a new hobby or book. Read up on the history of the town you live in and chat with the older locals. It’s a good time to enroll in courses or plan future travels. There are free courses offered online, consider taking one if you don’t have too much going on. As Mercury retrogrades, review legal documents thoroughly and avoid hasty decisions and don’t sign anything without reading the fine print. Remember, everyone always wants something from you, so prepare to stand your ground and know your worth.

♒ Aquarius: Financial matters, particularly shared resources, are highlighted this week. If you live with someone, check your mutual budget and cut down on extra expenses this week. The Virgo Full Moon urges attention to debts, taxes, or inheritances. Pay back your friends and invest any extra cash.With Mercury’s retrograde nearing, ensure all financial communications are clear and documented. Make sure to get things settled and don’t go out with friends that hold grudges over pennies.

♓ Pisces: Partnerships take center stage as the Virgo Full Moon illuminates your relationship sector. It’s an opportune moment to address imbalances and strengthen commitments. Set time aside to spend time with your partner and give them a surprise ‘just because’ gift. Have they been nagging about something needing work around the house recently? Fix it to save yourself the sanity of the constant reminders that the sidewalk needs to be pressure washed and the garden beds need to be tilled. Be mindful of Mercury’s retrograde potentially causing misunderstandings; practice active listening, that never hurts to do.

As always, individual experiences may vary, and it’s beneficial to consider personal circumstances when reflecting on astrological insights.