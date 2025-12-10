The Blue Devils are taking their game international after school board approval Tuesday night cleared the way for an eight-day training trip to one of the world’s top sports universities.

What’s Happening: Marietta High School’s football team will spend August 14-21, 2026 at Loughborough University in England, training at elite facilities and competing against the NFL Academy’s European all-star squad.

What’s Important: This isn’t a vacation. Players will train at the Elite Athlete Centre, study film, serve the community, and represent Cobb County on a global stage—all while experiencing a culture thousands of miles from home.

The Timeline: The trip happens next August. Fundraising starts immediately.

Between the Lines: Loughborough University is known worldwide for sports science and performance training. The NFL Academy team represents the best high school-aged football talent from across Europe. The experience puts Marietta players on the same training grounds used by Olympic athletes and professional teams.

How It’s Paid For: Not a dime of taxpayer money. The Marietta High School Touchdown Club will fund the entire trip through private donations and fundraising. Community members can reach Head Coach Cameron Duke at cduke@marietta-city.k12.ga.us to support the effort.

What They’ll Do: Beyond football, players will explore London, complete a community service project, and attend academic study halls. Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera called it the kind of learning that builds confidence and curiosity.