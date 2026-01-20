Listen to this post

Georgia Democrats blamed Republican U.S. Senate candidates for the expiration of Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies Tuesday, an opening 2026 salvo in the critical Senate race.

The Democratic attack targeted the three Republicans in the race — U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and former football coach Derek Dooley — for opposing bills that would have renewed the subsidies and held down insurance prices. They’re trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in this fall’s election.

Republicans said the health subsidies are an expensive cost to taxpayers that support a broken health care system.

Georgia House Minority Whip Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said the elimination of subsidies priced many families out of health insurance coverage. Enrollment in Georgia’s health exchange declined by more than 190,000 this year, according to the Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance.

“Republicans like Buddy Carter and Mike Collins voted to end the tax credits that made health care coverage affordable, and every single day they fail to restore those credits, more Georgians are losing access to life saving health care because they can’t afford it,” said Park during a press conference at the state Democratic Party headquarters.

Average monthly premium costs rose $862, to a total of $1,307, in Georgia for a 60-year-old with a $62,800 income on a benchmark plan, according to the health research organization KFF.

Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon said Democrats approved temporary health insurance subsidies during the COVID-19 pandemic without a long-term plan.

“The subsidies are financially unsustainable and point to how broken Obamacare has been from the beginning,” McKoon said. “President Trump and Republicans have offered sustainable solutions to increase access and affordability for all Americans, but Democrats would rather play politics.”

The Democrats’ attack accompanied billboards purchased by the Democratic Party of Georgia highlighting votes by Carter and Collins against extending Affordable Care Act subsidies. The billboards also cite Dooley’s opposition to the subsidies.

Nora Pullen, a small business owner featured at the Democrats’ press conference, said the cost of her health plan would have nearly tripled. Instead of paying extra, she decided to invest in her business rather than paying so much more for health insurance.

“I realize I rolled the dice. My family realizes that. But what choice do most people have? We’re middle class,” said Pullen, who lives in Fayetteville and runs a wellness facility. “I truly hope that we can vote for people who have our interests.”

Georgia voters will decide on the Republican candidate during the primary election May 19. The winner will face Ossoff during the general election Nov. 3.

