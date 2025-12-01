A raccoon that tested positive for rabies was killed by a dog in Long County, and health officials want residents to stay alert.

What’s Happening: The raccoon was killed in a neighborhood off Rye Patch Road near Ludowici on November 25. The dog that killed it has received a booster vaccine, and its owner was told to seek medical care for possible rabies exposure.

What’s Important: Rabies is a deadly virus that spreads through bites from infected animals. Wild animals like raccoons, foxes, and bats in coastal Georgia can carry the disease. So can stray cats and dogs.

How to Stay Safe: Keep your pets up to date on rabies shots. Dogs and cats should get their first vaccine after 12 weeks old, then a booster within one year. After that, they need shots every one to three years based on what your vet recommends.

Don’t feed or touch wild animals. Keep garbage cans closed and don’t leave pet food outside at night. Never bring wild animals into your home or try to care for sick animals. Call animal control or a licensed rescue group instead.

Teach children to never touch animals they don’t know, even if the animals seem friendly.

Warning Signs: Animals with rabies may act differently than normal, bite, show aggression, or not fear humans. They might foam at the mouth or become paralyzed.

If an animal bites you, get medical care right away. Then call Long County Animal Control at 912-545-2287 and the Long County Health Department Environmental Health office at 912-545-2107.

The Sources: Long County Health Department.