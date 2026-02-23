Listen to this post

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed measles in an unvaccinated Bryan County resident who recently traveled out of state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

What’s happening: Health officials are notifying people who may have been exposed. The infected person did not travel internationally.

What’s important: Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves a room.

How this affects real people: Anyone near the infected person during their contagious period may develop measles if they are not vaccinated. Symptoms appear 7 to 14 days after exposure and include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash of tiny red spots that starts at the head and spreads down the body.

The path forward: This is the second measles case reported in Georgia in 2026. Because measles is highly contagious and spreads before symptoms appear, additional cases could emerge among unvaccinated people who were exposed.

Georgia recorded 10 confirmed measles cases in 2025.

The vaccine: The MMR vaccine prevents measles, mumps, and rubella. Children should receive their first dose between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age. More than 95% of people who receive a single dose develop immunity to all three viruses. A second dose boosts protection to 98%.

If you have symptoms: Call your healthcare provider before visiting. Do not go to a doctor’s office, hospital, or public health clinic without calling first.