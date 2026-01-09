Listen to this post

Angela Coleman, a Spanish teacher at Mount Paran Christian School, died Thursday morning from complications with the flu, the school announced.

What’s Happening: School Head Matthew Kerlin sent a letter to families announcing Coleman’s death. High school classes are canceled Friday.

What’s Important: Coleman taught Spanish at the school for almost 15 years. Kerlin wrote that she “passed away suddenly due to complications from the flu” and that “her death was unexpected and heartbreaking.”

The Response: Counselors and pastors will be available at the school at 10 a.m. Friday for students, staff and families who need support.

What Kerlin Said: “She poured her heart into her students, served with humility and joy, and lived out her faith daily through kindness, wisdom, and genuine care for others. Her tremendous impact on our students, colleagues, and families will not be forgotten.”

Flu Surge: Flu cases are surging in Georgia right now. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 500 people in Georgia were hospitalized for the virus the week ending December 27.