A deadly deer disease that has no cure has now spread to Atkinson County.

What’s Happening: State wildlife officials confirmed a deer in Atkinson County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. This is the first case found in that county.

What’s Important: If you hunt deer in Atkinson, Berrien, Lanier or Lowndes counties, you need to get your deer tested for free before you eat the meat. The disease kills every deer it infects, and health officials want to make sure it doesn’t spread to more areas.

The Timeline: Georgia found its first case of the disease in January 2025 near the Lanier and Berrien county line. Since then, officials have found nine total positive cases across south Georgia. The latest case was found about 14 miles from the nearest known infected deer.

Catch Up Quick: Chronic Wasting Disease attacks a deer’s brain and nervous system. Sick deer lose weight, drool a lot, and act strangely before they die. The disease spreads when deer touch noses or share food and water. There is no vaccine or treatment.

What You Need To Know: The Centers for Disease Control says the disease has never been known to infect humans. But they still tell hunters not to eat meat from a deer that tests positive. Testing is free and takes two to six weeks to get results back.

What Happens Next: Georgia wildlife officials are setting up new testing locations in Atkinson County where hunters can drop off deer heads. The state has tested 398 deer from the four-county area since January. Officials will keep testing deer to figure out how far the disease has spread.