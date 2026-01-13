Listen to this post

A baby in Georgia’s Coastal Health District has measles after traveling internationally, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced Monday.

What’s Happening: The baby was too young to receive routine measles vaccinations. State health officials are working to identify people who may have been exposed.

What’s Important: Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves a room.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who came into contact with the infected baby during the contagious period may have been exposed. Residents with measles symptoms should call their healthcare provider before visiting any medical facility.

The Path Forward: This is Georgia’s first measles case in 2026. The state’s ability to contain spread depends on identifying exposed individuals quickly and ensuring vaccination rates remain high enough to protect those who cannot be vaccinated.

What to Watch For: Measles symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure. Early signs include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. A rash of tiny red spots then appears, starting at the head and spreading to the rest of the body.

The Vaccine: The MMR vaccine prevents measles, mumps, and rubella. Children should receive their first dose between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age. Babies aged 6 to 11 months traveling internationally should receive a single MMR dose before travel, followed by two additional doses after their first birthday. More than 95% of people who receive a single MMR dose develop immunity to all three viruses. A second dose boosts protection to 98%.

By the Numbers: Georgia confirmed 10 measles cases in 2025. This is the first case in 2026.