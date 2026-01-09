Listen to this post

Powered by a multi-dimensional partnership, 21 Clarke County School District students received a complete eye exam and selected prescription eyeglasses in a December vision clinic at the Clarke Middle Health Center. The children — largely elementary and middle school students — had vision challenges identified in initial school-based screenings and a demonstrated barrier to private vision care.

“We have an astonishing number of kids who face barriers to vision resources in town. You can’t learn or do well in school if you can’t see,” said Amy Roark, CCSD’s director of school nursing. “Being able to assist with vision health is one of the most fundamental things we can do.”

The exams were conducted in partnership with the nonprofit organization Prevent Blindness Georgia at the Clarke Middle Health Center, a 4,000-square-foot school-based health center that provides medical services from the UGA School of Medicine faculty and nurses along with Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership students.

The school district bused students from schools across the county, and District Support Nurse Margie Varin managed the students’ appointments. Once Varin checked in the students, they received a dilated eye exam conducted by Prevent Blindness Georgia with support from four AU/UGA Medical Partnership students.

“Catching vision issues early on is so impactful for kids,” said third-year Medical Partnership student Ganesh Prabakaran. “I’m excited to be here because I want to specialize in ophthalmology, and this clinic helps me gain experience with patients who are children.”

Several children were accompanied by their parents for the eye exam. Hannah Young, the mother of a pre-K student at Bettye Henderson Holton Elementary School, appreciated the school district’s proactive approach to vision care.

“This will help her a lot. She is still learning her letters and numbers, and it makes me wonder about her eyesight. If she gets glasses, she may learn them more quickly,” Young said.

After their exams, the children were able to select two pairs of eyeglasses — all at no cost to the students and their families. Once Prevent Blindness Georgia provides the glasses, Varin will travel to each student’s school to deliver their eyewear.

“It’s an incredible experience to deliver the glasses and watch the kids put them on for the first time,” Varin said. “Some of the vision issues are so significant that the glasses are life-changing.”

The school district has partnered with Prevent Blindness Georgia for three years. For the first two years of the partnership, the exams and glasses were funded by a grant. Although the grant is no longer available, Clarke County School District recognized the program’s value to the students and funded the clinic.

“The nurses in CCSD are just the best, and we are grateful to work with them,” said Shavette Turner, the vice president of children’s vision services for Prevent Blindness Georgia. “The investment Clarke County has made in their students is just incredible.”

Roark credits the school district’s nurses, Margie Varin and Meredith Dykes, with the vision program’s continued success. They championed the partnership with Prevent Blindness Georgia and made the transportation and logistical arrangements that ensured the clinic’s success.

And, Roark said, the Clarke Middle Health Clinic served as the ideal welcoming hub for the eye exams.

“Clarke Middle Health Center is a landmark across the state of Georgia. It’s the only school-based health center operated by a university,” Roark said. “This space and the warm feeling from UGA staff, doctors and students makes it a great place to host the clinics. While the kids and their families are here, we can tell them about free health services, and there’s a domino effect to get students more health services. It’s all based on solid and wonderful partnerships.”