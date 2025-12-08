A problem at the prison water tank has knocked out water pressure across parts of McRae-Helena, forcing residents to boil all drinking water until further notice.

What’s Happening: The City of McRae-Helena issued a boil water notice after the prison water tank malfunction caused pressure to drop to dangerously low levels across the water system.

What’s Important: Anyone who experienced water outages or low water pressure needs to boil all water for at least one minute after it reaches a rolling boil before using it for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food. The low pressure creates a risk of contaminated water flowing back into the system.

What You Need to Do: Bring water to a rolling boil and keep it boiling for at least one minute before using it. Continue boiling your water until the city tells you the system is safe again.

Questions: Call the City of McRae-Helena Public Water System at (229) 315-1982.