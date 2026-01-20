Listen to this post

The Walker County Elections and Registration Office is moving to a renovated building on South Main Street in LaFayette, and voters assigned to the LaFayette Precinct will cast their ballots at the new location for all future elections.

What’s Happening: The Elections Office is leaving the Walker County Courthouse and relocating to 311 S. Main Street in LaFayette, in the building that used to be a Family Dollar store. LaFayette Precinct voters previously voted at the LaFayette Senior Center at 636 S. Main Street.

What’s Important: All voters assigned to the LaFayette Precinct will vote at the new Walker County Elections Office at 311 S. Main Street for all future elections unless the county notifies them otherwise.

How This Affects Real People: LaFayette voters will need to go to a different address to cast their ballots starting with the March 10 special election.

The Path Forward: The new location will serve as both the elections office and the polling place for LaFayette Precinct voters. If voter confusion or turnout problems occur at the new site during the March special election, the county may add more signage or expand voter education for future elections.

The Next Election: The March 10 special election will fill the U.S. House of Representatives 14th Congressional District seat vacated by Marjorie Taylor Greene. If no candidate gets a majority of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to an April 7 runoff.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Early voting starts February 16 and runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new Walker County Elections Office.

Contact: Voters can call the Walker County Elections Office at 706-638-4349.