Voters in South Fulton can cast their ballots through Wednesday for the city’s runoff election.
What’s Happening: Early voting for the South Fulton runoff election started Saturday and runs through Wednesday, November 26. Three locations are open across the city.
What’s Important: If you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, you have four more days to vote early at times that work for your schedule, including Sunday hours.
Where to Vote: You can cast your ballot at any of these three locations:
- Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton, 4055 Flat Shoals Road
- Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW
- Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road (also has an absentee ballot drop box)
When to Vote: Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What’s Next: If you miss early voting, Election Day is Tuesday, December 2. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Sources: City of South Fulton.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.