Voters in South Fulton can cast their ballots through Wednesday for the city’s runoff election.

What’s Happening: Early voting for the South Fulton runoff election started Saturday and runs through Wednesday, November 26. Three locations are open across the city.

What’s Important: If you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, you have four more days to vote early at times that work for your schedule, including Sunday hours.

Where to Vote: You can cast your ballot at any of these three locations:

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton, 4055 Flat Shoals Road

Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW

Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road (also has an absentee ballot drop box)

When to Vote: Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What’s Next: If you miss early voting, Election Day is Tuesday, December 2. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Sources: City of South Fulton.