Today is primary election runoff day. Georgia voters will determine who will be on the ballot in the November midterm elections between the candidates who could not acquire more than 50% of the vote in the May primary.

Statewide candidates on the ballots today include the Republican candidates for governor, Republican candidates for U.S. Senate, both parties’ candidates for lieutenant governor and more.

For more information on candidates before voting, check out our GPB Voter Guide.

Stay tuned for more of what Georgians are saying at the polls.

In Cherokee County…

James Hill

“My name is James Hill and I’m from Cherokee County. I came out to vote today because I care about our American democracy. I’m most concerned about having good leaders with good principles in office.”

Dustin Peters

“I came out to vote today because it’s important. I think there’s a lot of issues out there in terms of the future of the state of Georgia in particular. Our Senate race is very important. I’m most concerned about beating Jon Ossoff in the Senate race in November and then the next governor of our state.”

Scott Bales

“I came out to vote because it’s important to act like a citizen. I’m most concerned about the fraud in government.”

Sarah Addison

“I came out to vote today because it is important for us to have representatives that align with our values of our family and our community.I’m most concerned about having leaders who are self-interested and not looking forward for our country, for our community, whether that’s education, natural resources, things like that.”

In Macon…

Charlie Strickland of Macon voted in the Republican runoff at the Howard Community Club precinct. He said he was disappointed by the tone of the rhetoric between Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Rick Jackson.

“It’s just tragic; tt seems sad for everybody,” he said. “Let’s talk about what you’re going to do, and how you’re going to it. I mean, that’s where you can make a difference. And they didn’t do that.”

Ben and Trish Combes were among Republican voters also disappointed by the tone of the gubernatorial race.

“It kind of turned me off initially because when everybody started getting into the race, they immediately start trashing people,” Ben said.

Trish added, “You don’t know what their positions are.”