Roswell voters return to the polls Tuesday to settle a mayoral race that has become a referendum on how the city is run—and who gets to decide its future.

Why It Matters: The 6,240 residents who backed third-place finisher Steve Dorvee in November now hold the balance of power. Their choice between incumbent Mayor Kurt Wilson and former state representative Mary Robichaux will determine whether Roswell continues its aggressive push for economic development or pivots toward what challengers call more transparent, citizen-driven governance.

What’s Happening: Wilson led the November 4 election with 36.52% of the vote but fell short of avoiding a runoff. Robichaux finished at 35.70%, setting up today’s showdown. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Between the Lines: The November results delivered an unmistakable message. While Wilson held a narrow lead, nearly two-thirds of voters chose someone else. City council races made the frustration clearer—both incumbent council members lost their seats to challengers who campaigned on restoring transparency and public trust.

Robichaux has spent the past month courting Dorvee’s supporters.

During an October debate at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, she stressed inclusivity and promised residents would have greater input in city decisions. Wilson spent much of that same debate defending his administration against criticism from both challengers over public access to information and a controversial proposed stadium on the city’s east side.

The Big Picture: This race has exposed deep divisions over Roswell’s direction. The flashpoint: 21 former city officials—spanning four decades of leadership and including two previous mayors—signed letters accusing Wilson’s administration of ignoring concerns about historic Mimosa Hall, overspending on consultants and administrators, and shutting out public input.

At Mimosa Hall, a historic property dating to the 1840s, more than four acres of 150-year-old trees were clear-cut without public input—a decision that became emblematic of what former leaders described as governance that sidelines citizen voices. Wilson dismissed the letters as political theater orchestrated by former Mayor Jere Wood. Just after the first letter landed in August, one of its signers—Dorvee—announced he was running for mayor.

During the October debate, Wilson defended his record, pointing to accomplishments including eliminating police vacancies, achieving the city’s lowest crime rate in 25 years, and transitioning to a full-time fire department. Robichaux, who represented Roswell in the Georgia House from 2019 to 2023, said transparency requires more than posting information online. She criticized city financial reporting, saying even CPAs struggle to understand budget information on the city’s website.

The proposed stadium also emerged as a flashpoint. Robichaux, who lives on Roswell’s east side, questioned whether 60 outdoor concerts per year fits the city’s character. Wilson said no final decision has been made but defended the concept of a mixed-use entertainment district, adding any project would come before taxpayers for approval.

Catch Up Quick: Wilson swept into office in 2021 on a platform of reimagining city government, defeating incumbent Mayor Lori Henry with 60% of the vote. He’s championed economic development projects including a downtown parking deck approved by voters in 2022.

Critics say transparency has suffered and decision-making has become too centralized.

Robichaux touts her bipartisan record and says Roswell needs a mayor who can rebuild consensus and listen to neighborhoods, not just developers.

The Sources: The Georgia Sun archives.

Election Night Coverage: The Georgia Sun will have election results as they come in tonight. Visit our site once polls close.