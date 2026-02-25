Listen to this post

Only 4,059 of Floyd County’s 68,389 registered voters had voted by end of business Feb. 24 in the special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s Happening: The turnout represents 5.9 percent of registered voters in Floyd County. The special election takes place March 10. Early voting continues through March 7.

What’s Important: Floyd County is one of nine full counties and part of Cobb County that make up U.S. House District 14. Twenty-one candidates are running to fill the seat Greene held until she stepped down Jan. 5. The race includes 17 Republicans, three Democrats, and one Independent.

The Timeline: Early voting started Feb. 16 and runs through March 7. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday. Election day is March 10. If no candidate wins more than half the vote, a runoff will take place April 7.

The District: The election covers Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield counties, plus parts of Cobb County.