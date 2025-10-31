Friday marks the final chance for Carroll County voters to cast early ballots ahead of next week’s general election.

Why it matters: Early voting eliminates Election Day crowds and gives voters flexibility to participate on their own schedule before Tuesday’s contest.

What’s happening: Two locations across Carroll County are open for early voting today until 5 p.m., according to the Carroll County Elections Office. The main elections office at 997 Newnan Road in Carrollton has been open throughout the early voting period, while Powell Park Recreation Center at 524 Leslie Drive in Villa Rica opened as an additional site for the final week only. Both locations close at 5 p.m. today.

What’s next: Voters who miss the early voting deadline can cast ballots at their assigned precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, November 4, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Catch up quick: Carroll County residents can verify their voter registration status, find their assigned precinct, and review sample ballots through the Georgia My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov or the county’s sample ballot page at carrollcountyga.gov/548/Sample-Ballots.

The sources: Carroll County Elections Office.