John Bradberry, the current mayor of Johns Creek has been reelected, defeating Kelly Stewart by a margin of 23.98%.

With all votes counted, Bradberry secured 61.55% of the vote, while Stewart received 38.01%.

This will be Bradberry’s second term as mayor.

About the Mayor:

John Bradberry has served on the city council before being elected mayor for the first time in 2021. His campaign this year focuses on creating a stronger community, having accomplished his first year’s goal of making Johns Creek the safest city in America.

The Race

The mayoral race this year was heated, with Bradberry’s opponent, Kelly Stewart, running an aggressive campaign for more public safety and accusing Bradberry of bringing “discord and division” on her Kelly for Mayor website. Bradberry says in a Facebook post, “the foundation of Stewart’s campaign is grandstanding on false claims of ‘failing to support public safety’ to scare up votes.”