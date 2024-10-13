Harris and Trump Hit the Peach State This Week as Georgia Remains Key 2024 Battleground

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have scheduled campaign stops in Georgia, showcasing the state’s significance in the 2024 election. With early voting beginning, both sides are working hard to sway voters in this pivotal swing state.

🗳️ Why It Matters: Georgia’s status as a swing state makes it a high-stakes battleground where even a small margin can shift the electoral outcome. The attention from both parties reflects the intense competition to win over Georgia’s voters.

🔍 What’s Happening: Both Harris and Trump are returning to Georgia to connect with voters as the race heats up.

• Harris is expected in Georgia on Oct. 19, with the location and details still under wraps.

• Trump plans to hold a town hall on Oct. 15 in Cumming, Georgia.

🕰️ Catch Up Quick: This isn’t Harris’s first stop in Georgia. Last month, she spoke on abortion rights, touching on the story of Amber Thurman, a Georgia woman whose death was linked to delayed abortion care.

• Harris previously addressed reproductive rights in Cobb County, citing Thurman’s case to highlight what she framed as an erosion of women’s rights.

• Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, visited Floyd County recently, discussing Georgia’s abortion laws, school safety, and housing costs.

📅 Between the Lines: Expect more visits from top candidates. Georgia’s razor-thin voting margins in past elections make it a prime focus for both parties as they push their messages on issues like abortion, education, and economic policy.

Both Harris and Trump have already made multiple appearances in the Atlanta area this election cycle, showing just how crucial this state is to their respective paths to victory.