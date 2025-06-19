Longtime investigative reporter Randy Travis wants to protect your tax dollars from the inside as he launches his campaign for Lawrenceville City Council Post 3.

🏙️ The Candidate’s Vision: Travis pledges to keep taxes and utility fees low while promoting diverse housing options.

“I want to make sure everyone knows Lawrenceville welcomes smart growth – affordable housing to executive homes and everything in between,” Travis said in his announcement video. “Let’s get others to share our tax burden.”

👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 Family Connections: Travis’ older daughter Katie works as a Gwinnett County special education teacher and graduated from Georgia Gwinnett College, while his younger daughter Millie owns a small business with 9 employees.

🎄 Community Roots: For more than 20 years, Travis has served as master of ceremonies for the annual Christmas tree lighting at the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse.

During that time, he says he’s witnessed Lawrenceville’s transformation with new restaurants, the performing arts center, and Northside Hospital’s expanded medical center.

🗳️ Election Details: The Lawrenceville City Council election takes place November 4. Travis is running for Post 3. Travis is running against incumbent Austin Thompson, who is seeking reelection to Post 3.

