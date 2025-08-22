The ballot is set in Lawrenceville for the November 4th city election.

In Council Post 3, voters will see a matchup between incumbent Austin Thompson and retired TV investigative reporter Randy Travis. Thompson, an engineer and operations analyst, is finishing his first term on the council. He’s promoted himself as “the people’s councilor” — and says he’s running again to continue outreach and neighborhood-level engagement.

His challenger, Randy Travis, spent more than four decades as a journalist — much of that time on FOX 5 Atlanta’s I-Team. He says he wants to carry his watchdog role into city government — pledging to guard against waste and keep taxes low.

In Council Post 4, it’s incumbent Marlene Taylor-Crawford facing a challenge from Bryant Harris.

Taylor-Crawford, first elected in 2021, is a longtime educator and counselor. She’s also been deeply involved in civic and historical groups across Gwinnett. She was recently recognized with the state’s Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award.

Her opponent, Harris, was born and raised in Gwinnett and now serves as a Major with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. He’s campaigning on public safety and says he can bring fresh ideas to City Hall.

The General Election is November 4th.