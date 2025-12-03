The results concluded the two-candidate contest following a tight race in the November 4, 2025 general election, where neither candidate obtained the necessary majority to win outright. Paul won with 69% of the vote.

Paul’s victory means he will serve a fourth consecutive term as mayor of Sandy Springs. Throughout the campaign, he emphasized his record of economic development, public safety improvements, and the expansion of city services.

Paul has served as mayor since 2013 and has maintained a strong leadership position throughout his tenure.

Carter ran on a platform of increasing accessibility to city government, expanding affordable housing, and improving public transportation.

Voter turnout and early voting showed a strong preference for the incumbent mayor.

With his re-election, Paul is expected to continue the city’s strategic expansion, focusing on improving infrastructure, creating jobs, and enhancing the quality of life for Sandy Springs residents.

For Carter, the race marks a significant political moment in his career. While he fell short this time, his platform resonated with many residents, especially those advocating for more inclusive community policies. His future political endeavors are likely to be closely watched in the years ahead.