Mary Robichaux pulled off a victory Tuesday night, defeating incumbent Kurt Wilson to become Roswell’s next mayor after a bruising campaign that turned into a referendum on transparency and who gets to decide the city’s future.

Why It Matters: Robichaux’s win caps a stunning political reversal for Wilson, who swept into office in 2021 with 60% of the vote but couldn’t hold onto power after a term marked by controversies over historic Mimosa Hall, accusations of shut-out governance, and an open rebellion by 21 former city officials.

What’s Happening: Robichaux won with 53.16% of the vote—9,470 votes—to Wilson’s 46.84%, according to complete but unofficial results. The 1,127-vote margin represents a decisive verdict from voters who sent both candidates to a runoff after Wilson failed to secure a majority in November.

Between the Lines: The math tells the story. In November, Wilson led with 36.52% but nearly two-thirds of voters chose someone else. Third-place finisher Steve Dorvee’s 6,240 supporters became the swing voters—and they broke decisively for Robichaux. The former state representative successfully courted those voters by promising greater public input and portraying herself as the antidote to what critics called Wilson’s centralized, business-first approach.

The Big Picture: The race exposed deep divisions over Roswell’s direction that began boiling over months before Election Day. At Mimosa Hall, a historic property dating to the 1840s, more than four acres of 150-year-old trees were clear-cut without public input—a decision that became emblematic of governance that sidelines citizen voices. Twenty-one former city officials spanning four decades—including two previous mayors—signed letters accusing Wilson’s administration of ignoring concerns about the property, overspending on consultants, and shutting out public input.

Wilson dismissed the letters as political theater orchestrated by former Mayor Jere Wood. But the message clearly resonated. In November, voters swept out both incumbent city council members, replacing them with challengers who campaigned on transparency. Tuesday’s mayoral result completed the housecleaning.

During an October debate at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Wilson spent much of the evening defending his record—pointing to accomplishments including eliminating police vacancies, achieving the city’s lowest crime rate in 25 years, and transitioning to a full-time fire department. Robichaux stressed inclusivity and promised residents would have greater input in city decisions. She criticized city financial reporting, saying even CPAs struggle to understand budget information on the city’s website.

A controversial proposed stadium on the city’s east side also emerged as a flashpoint. Robichaux, who lives on Roswell’s east side, questioned whether 60 outdoor concerts per year fits the city’s character. Wilson defended the concept of a mixed-use entertainment district while saying no final decision had been made.

Catch Up Quick: Wilson defeated incumbent Mayor Lori Henry in 2021 with 60% of the vote on a platform of reimagining city government. He championed aggressive economic development projects including a downtown parking deck approved by voters in 2022. But critics said transparency suffered and decision-making became too centralized.

Robichaux represented Roswell in the Georgia House from 2019 to 2023. She campaigned on her bipartisan record and promised to rebuild consensus and listen to neighborhoods, not just developers.

What’s Next: Robichaux will be sworn in as Roswell’s next mayor in January. She will begin her term with a council reshaped by November’s election that swept in three new members who campaigned on restoring trust and openness at City Hall.

The Sources: Fulton County Elections, The Georgia Sun archives.