Republican U.S. Representative Mike Collins has won Georgia’s Republican Senate runoff, defeating former University of Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley.

After securing the party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate, he will be challenging Ossoff in November.

During his most recent campaign, Collins emphasized his experience in elected office and his conservative voting record. He frequently highlighted his support for stronger border control, government spending, and economic growth.

In the final days of the election, he received an endorsement from President Trump. This drew attention as Dooley had been previously endorsed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Collins was first elected to Congress in 2022 after defeating Vernon Jones in the runoff election and Tabitha Johnson-Green in the general election.

Collins currently represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Before entering politics, Collins worked in the trucking industry and later founded a trucking company with his wife. He is also the son of former Congressman Mac Collins, who represented Georgia in Congress for more than a decade.

With the Republican nomination secured, Collins will now shift his focus to the general election campaign. He is expected to face Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff in November. Georgia has become a key battleground state in recent election cycles, with political analysts anticipating narrow margins for this upcoming election.

Republicans view the seat as one of their strongest opportunities to gain ground in the Senate, while Democrats will look to defend Ossoff’s seat.

As the general election campaign begins, both candidates are expected to focus heavily on issues concerning immigration, public safety, and the future of the federal government.