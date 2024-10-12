Donald Trump Will Be Campaigning in Georgia on Tuesday

Donald Trump is scheduled to address supporters in Georgia on Tuesday, aiming to draw attention to inflation and economic concerns that his campaign says are harming Georgia families.

🗳️ Why It Matters: Trump’s return to the stage in Georgia shows the state is still in play. In most recent polls, Georgia is an even split, which is unusual for the state. This election has seen more visits from presidential candidates than any election in recent memory, with almost weekly visits from the presidential and vice presidential candidates. In past elections, Georgia was barely visited by the candidates. Georgia is a battleground state now and is in the national spotlight for the 2024 election.

📆 What’s Happening:

The rally is set for October 15 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and Trump’s remarks scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

TOO MANY ADS? GO AD-FREE

Did You Know?: The ads you see on this site help pay for our website and our work. However, we know some of our readers would rather pay and not see ads. For those users we offer a paid newsletter that contains our articles with no ads.

What You Get: A daily email digest of our articles in full-text with no ads.

• Trump is expected to discuss inflation, along with other economic issues his campaign believes resonate with Georgia voters.

• The event is one of several Trump appearances in Georgia, including a town hall in Cumming on the same day.

🏛️ Between the Lines: Trump’s focus on Georgia is no accident. The state has become a critical swing state, one he narrowly lost in 2020 and one the GOP is eager to reclaim.

• The town hall in Cumming will concentrate on what the campaign describes as “women’s issues,” an apparent nod to expanding Trump’s appeal among female voters.

🔍 Catch Up Quick: This isn’t Trump’s first time targeting Georgia’s economy as a rallying cry. His campaign has repeatedly pointed to what it describes as the current administration’s failures on inflation and the overall cost of living.