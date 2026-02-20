Listen to this post

DeKalb County will temporarily move eight polling locations for the May 19 general primary and June 16 runoff because of summer construction at county schools.

What’s Happening: The DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections announced the temporary changes on Feb. 20. Affected voters will return to their permanent polling locations for the Nov. 3 general election.

The Changes: Eight precincts will vote at different locations:

Cross Keys High School voters will vote at Woodward Elementary School, 3034 Curtis Dr. NE, Atlanta

Ashford Park Elementary voters will vote at John Lewis Elementary School, 2630 Skyland Dr. NE, Atlanta

Champion Theme Middle School voters will vote at St. Michael and All Angels Church, 6780 James B. Rivers Memorial Dr., Stone Mountain

Wynbrooke Elementary School voters will vote at Stephenson High School, 701 Stephenson Rd., Stone Mountain

Idlewood Elementary School voters will vote at Stone Mountain Middle School, 4301 Sarr Pkwy., Stone Mountain

Murphey Candler Elementary School voters will vote at Arabia Mountain High School, 6610 Browns Mill Rd., Stonecrest

Sagamore Hills Elementary School voters will vote at Outlet Community Church, 3039 Briarcliff Rd. NE, Atlanta

Kingsley Elementary School voters will vote at Kingswood United Methodist Church, 4896 N. Peachtree Rd., Dunwoody

What’s Important: The changes affect only the May 19 primary and potential June 16 runoff. The temporary locations are near the original polling places.

The Path Forward: Voters at these eight precincts will need to go to different locations for two elections before returning to their regular polling places in November. The county coordinated the changes with DeKalb County School District construction schedules, and officials selected temporary sites to keep voting accessible during the work.

Voters can find their polling location at www.DeKalbVotes.com under the “Election Day” tab.