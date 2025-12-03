South Fulton has turned the page on one of the most chaotic chapters in metro Atlanta politics.

Why It Matters: Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs defeated former Councilman Mark Baker 59.75% to 40.25% in Tuesday’s runoff, becoming the city’s first female mayor and closing the door on a scandal-plagued era that made South Fulton a statewide spectacle.

What’s Happening: Gumbs captured 8,007 votes to Baker’s 5,394 out of 13,401 ballots cast, according to complete election results. The margin gives her a clear mandate to restore stability after voters dumped Mayor Khalid Kamau with less than 5 percent of the vote in November.

Between the Lines: Gumbs’s victory came in a city desperate for credible leadership. She led the February effort to approve a forensic audit of Kamau’s spending and helped create new safeguards requiring receipts to be reconciled within 72 hours or face card deactivation. The unauthorized expenditures on Kamau’s purchase card totaled around $26,000, according to Gumbs.

Catch Up Quick: Gumbs dominated the November 4 election with 10,533 votes and 39.3 percent but fell short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff. Baker finished second with 5,177 votes and 19.32 percent. Kamau limped to sixth place with just 1,268 votes after the City Council stripped him of access to city buildings, revoked his city-owned electric vehicle, and froze his mayoral budget.

The Big Picture: Both candidates campaigned on restoring transparency and turning the page on scandal, but Gumbs brought deeper institutional knowledge. The 50-year-old has served on the City Council since South Fulton incorporated in 2017 and previously worked as chief of staff to DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes. Baker, a retired school resource officer and former councilman, served two terms as mayor pro tem and chaired the city’s development authority.

Kamau’s downfall was spectacular. His 21-day trip to Ghana in late 2024 triggered investigations into spending that included 112 receipts not uploaded within 72 hours, violating city purchase card policy. Councilwoman Helen Willis confronted Kamau at a January meeting, telling him he took his “Black behind over to Africa for 20 days and didn’t tell anybody.” Kamau walked out before the spending discussion began.

Kamau defended the international travel as efforts to promote South Fulton as a hub for Black commerce and trade. The city’s population of about 107,000 is more than 90 percent Black, according to U.S. Census figures. But residents weren’t buying it.

Gumbs takes office in a city that spans over 90 square miles with the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern edge of metro Atlanta. She’s championed senior programs, public safety initiatives including annual gun buyback events, and fiscal accountability throughout her council tenure.

What’s Next: Gumbs will be sworn in as Mayor in January, tasked with rebuilding trust in city government and refocusing attention on basic services rather than global ambitions.

The Sources: The Georgia Sun, Fulton County Elections.