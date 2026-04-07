Northwest Georgia goes back to the polls today. The question hanging over the runoff between Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris isn’t really who wins — most political observers already know the answer to that. The more interesting question is what this race reveals about the district, the Republican Party, and whether the political earthquake Marjorie Taylor Greene set off when she walked away from Congress is still shaking.

The Race Today

Polls are open across Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, where voters are choosing between Fuller, a former district attorney in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, and Harris, a Democrat who advanced out of the March 10 jungle primary. Neither candidate cleared the 50% threshold required to avoid a runoff, which is how we got here.

The seat has been empty since January 5, when Greene’s resignation took effect. That’s more than three months without a voice in Washington for a district that spans Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield Counties, along with portions of Pickens and Cobb Counties.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Anyone telling you this race is genuinely competitive needs to spend more time looking at the map.

Georgia’s 14th is one of the most reliably Republican congressional districts in the state. The district is 85.3% white, according to U.S. Census data, with a median household income of $42,700. Its college graduation rate sits at just 16.6%. Those numbers do not describe a district trending toward Democrats, they describe a district that has been, and remains, a bedrock of conservative, working-class Republican politics.

Greene won this seat in 2020 and held it without serious challenge for five years. Before her, the district sent Republicans to Washington without interruption. There is no recent electoral history here that suggests a Democratic party capable of producing a win in a two-person race.

For Harris to win today, he would need a collapse in Republican turnout, a dramatic split among Fuller’s own base, or some combination of both. None of those conditions appear to be present.

How Harris Got Here

That said, the fact that Shawn Harris is standing in a two-person runoff in Georgia’s 14th is still a big deal.

In a jungle primary with more than a dozen candidates on the ballot, Harris finished in the top two. In a district this red, that is a legitimate organizational achievement. Harris cleared a field that included more than a dozen Republicans competing against each other and splitting their vote.

But jungle primaries can produce misleading results. When 12 Republicans divide a large pool of votes among themselves, a Democrat with a consolidated base can finish second without actually representing a surge in Democratic strength. The runoff, a straight one-on-one matchup, is the real test, and it is a far less favorable environment for Harris than the primary was.

Democrats should be careful about reading too much into the March result. Republicans should be careful about dismissing it entirely.

The Fuller Factor

Clay Fuller arrives at today’s runoff with the most valuable endorsement available in Republican politics: Donald Trump’s.

Trump traveled to Rome in February to make that support public, and Fuller leaned into it fully, calling himself a “MAGA warrior” on stage.

However, there is some nuance here. This seat became vacant precisely because of a rupture between Greene and Trump. Greene left Congress arguing that she was the true representative of MAGA values and that Trump had abandoned them. Greene was hearing from dissatisfied Trump voters in her district that they were losing their health care because of Trump’s policies.

The challenge for Fuller is to capture those voters who are dissatisfied with Trump and still agree with Greene, which could be difficult with Trump’s endorsement. For Harris, the challenge is different. Greene’s supporters and dissatisfied republicans in the 14th district will not vote for Harris. They will simply stay home rather than vote for a democrat. For Harris, the key is turnout. There is a slim chance that the Iran war with its spike in gas prices was the last straw for many Republicans. They won’t vote for demcorats, but they might stay home and if Harris can get enough of the thin group of Democrats in the 14th to vote, he has a small chance to eek out a win tonight.

If Fuller wins comfortably, it suggests Trump’s endorsement remains the dominant force in Northwest Georgia Republican politics. If he wins narrowly, it suggests the Greene faction is still a live wire.

What This Race Actually Tells Us

A Democrat making a runoff in Georgia’s 14th does not mean the district is flipping. It does not mean the Republican coalition here is crumbling. But it does mean that when Republicans fracture — even temporarily, even in a primary format — Democrats can find oxygen in places they normally cannot breathe.

The deeper story is what Greene left behind. She didn’t just vacate a seat. She walked away from a movement she helped build, publicly challenged the president she once championed, and left her constituents to sort out what comes next.

Today, Northwest Georgia closes that chapter. Fuller is the heavy favorite. Harris is the long shot. But the fact that anyone is asking the question at all says something about how much has changed in this corner of Georgia since Marjorie Taylor Greene said goodbye.

Polls close tonight at 7 p.m.