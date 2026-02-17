Listen to this post

Augusta’s Elections Board opened a second early voting location for the House District 130 special election after voters complained about access to the single downtown site.

🗳️ Why It Matters: Voters in south Augusta faced long drives to cast early ballots, and ongoing road construction downtown made the Municipal Building harder to reach.

What’s Happening: The board approved The Brigham Center as a second early voting site starting Saturday.

District 130 stretches to the Burke County line, making downtown the only option impractical for many voters.

The decision will cost $12,000-$15,000 that wasn’t budgeted for this election.

⚠️ The Catch: Elections Director Travis Doss says the board will need to ask county commissioners for money to cover costs already spent.

Also Changing: Three precincts are closing, forcing voters to new locations:

St. Mark’s Church voters move to National Hills Baptist

Oasis Church voters switch to Brothersville Events Center

Mann-Mize Methodist closes—Precinct 110 voters go to Good Shepherd Baptist, Precinct 208 voters to Building Worship Center

According to elections officials, affected voters will receive mail notices, and signs will be posted in neighborhoods and at old precinct locations.