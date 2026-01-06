Chris Wasserman announced Monday he is running for the District 3 seat on the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

What’s Happening: Wasserman is a Republican and the CEO of Wasserman Talent Solutions, an Atlanta-based executive talent search firm. This is his first run for elected office.

What’s Important: District 3 includes most of East Cobb and has been held by Republican JoAnn Birrell since 2010. Her fourth term ends in December 2026, and she has not said whether she will run again.

The Race: Wasserman is the first Republican to announce for the seat, while Democrat Kevin Redmon announced last fall he would seek the position. Party primaries are scheduled for May 19. Democrats currently hold a 3-2 majority on the Cobb commission, and both seats held by Republicans will be decided in 2026.

Wasserman’s Background: Wasserman graduated from Osborne High School and earned a business degree from Georgia Tech with an emphasis on finance and information technology. He lives in District 3 with his wife Lily and is a member of the Northeast Cobb Business Association, where Birrell serves as co-president. Forbes included Wasserman Talent Solutions on its 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2025, and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce named the firm its top small business of the year in 2025.

His Platform: Wasserman said in a news release Monday that he wants to prevent property tax increases and improve county planning. He said he will use his business experience to bring efficiency and cost savings to county government and wants to improve communication with residents and make public information more accessible through technology.

Community Involvement: Wasserman serves on the board of the East Cobb Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and has also served on the boards of SafePath Child Advocacy Center, The Center for Family Resources, and the Tommy Nobis Center.