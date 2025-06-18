Some Georgia residents woke up to extra cash in their bank accounts this week. If you’re still checking your balance and seeing nothing, here’s what you need to know about the state’s surplus tax refund and how to find out if you’re next in line.

💸 Why It Matters: For many families, a few hundred dollars can mean groceries, gas, or catching up on bills. With the cost of living rising, every bit helps. Knowing when and how you’ll get your refund can ease some financial stress.

🕵️‍♂️ What’s Happening: Georgia’s Department of Revenue started sending out surplus tax refunds by direct deposit, labeled “GASTTAXRFD.”

Deposits have already started showing up in bank accounts.

The refund is a one-time payment from the state’s budget surplus.

📝 Who Gets the Refund: Not everyone qualifies. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, you must:

Have filed both your 2023 and 2024 state returns on time

Not owe money to the state

Have had a tax bill in 2023

If you filed by May 1, you’re likely in the queue. Paper checks may take longer to arrive.

💰 How Much Will You Get?

The amount depends on your filing status:

$250 for single filers or married filing separately

$375 for head of household

$500 for married filing jointly

The refund is not taxable under state law, and no interest is added.

🤔 What’s With the “GASTTAXRFD” Label?: Some people thought the deposit was a gas rebate. It’s not. State officials say it stands for Georgia State Tax Refund and is tied to your income tax filing, not fuel purchases.

🌪️ Why is it Coming So Late?: The refund timeline shifted this year. Hurricane Helene pushed the tax deadline to May 1, so refunds are arriving later than usual. The Department of Revenue said payments would go out six to eight weeks after the new deadline, putting most refunds between June 12 and June 26.

🔭 The Big Picture: Georgia’s surplus refund is a rare moment when the state gives money back to taxpayers. For many, it’s a small but welcome relief in a year marked by higher prices and economic uncertainty.

