Roswell will officially welcome its new mayor and three city councilmembers at a public ceremony Monday evening at City Hall.

What’s Happening: Mayor Mary Robichaux and City Councilmembers Jennifer Phillippi, Eren Brumley, and Chris Zack will be sworn in during a ceremony at 7 p.m. on January 12 at Roswell City Hall, located at 38 Hill Street.

The four officials already completed their legal oaths of office and required paperwork on January 5. Monday’s event is a ceremonial swearing-in open to the public.

What’s Important: The three councilmembers were elected November 4, 2025. Robichaux won her seat in a runoff election held December 2, 2025.

They join three current councilmembers: Sarah Beeson, Allen Sells, and Christine Hall.

The Event: A public reception will run from 6 to 7 p.m. in the City Hall Rotunda on the main floor. The ceremonial swearing-in will take place during the Mayor and City Council Meeting at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second floor.

Community members are invited to attend both portions of the event.