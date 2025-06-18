A major shakeup is underway in the leadership of the Georgia Senate, after the Republican caucus elected a new majority leader and tentatively named a new president pro tempore.

The two positions rank just below the lieutenant governor, who is elected by voters statewide.

Republicans, who control the Senate, selected Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, Tuesday as the new majority leader through next year, the second half of the two-year legislative biennium.

As the lead strategist for Senate Republicans, Anavitarte, who has served in the Senate since 2021, said he will “meet this moment with focus, discipline, and a commitment to improving lives across our state.”

Anavitarte’s promotion to third in command, behind the lieutenant governor and president pro tempore, leaves his caucus chair position vacant.

Likewise, an internal caucus vote Tuesday to nominate Sen. Larry Walker III, R-Perry, as the next president pro tempore, would create another leadership vacancy. Walker, in the Senate since 2015, is majority caucus secretary (and also chairs the Senate Committee on Insurance and Labor). The full Senate will vote on his promotion when the body reconvenes in January.

The big shuffle was triggered by the anticipated departure of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. He has not yet announced a run for governor but is widely expected to do so, as the term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp prepares to leave office after next year.

Jones’ expected departure has prompted two top Senate leaders to run for lieutenant governor.

Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, the former majority leader, declared for Jones’ seat in mid-May. Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, the former president pro tem, announced the same intention at the Republican state convention in Dalton in early June.

Assuming Jones vacates his spot atop the Senate, four of the six Senate Republican leadership posts below Jones will change hands for next year’s legislative session.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.