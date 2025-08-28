Roswell leaders say the city’s property tax rate for 2025 will not change. The catch: keeping the rate the same does not mean your bill will stay flat.

What’s Happening: The city is proposing to hold the millage rate at 4.949 for 2025. That includes:

4.049 mills for everyday city services like police, parks, and roads.

0.900 mills for debt repayment on projects such as parks, trails, sidewalks, public safety upgrades, and a downtown parking deck.

Between the Lines: Even if the rate stays the same, rising property values can drive up tax bills. In Georgia, state law requires cities to advertise this as a “tax increase” unless they lower the rate to offset higher property values. Roswell is choosing not to roll back the rate.

What is the Millage Rate?: The millage rate is your property tax rate. Your city, county, and school system all set a millage rate. That combined number becomes your overall property tax rate. One mill represents $1 of tax on every $1,000 of taxable property.

Public Input: Residents can speak at three upcoming City Hall meetings:

Monday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. – First Reading

Monday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. – Public Hearing

Monday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. – Final Vote

Catch Up Quick: Roswell’s share of the total property tax bill is only about 16 percent. The bigger portions go to Fulton County Schools (55 percent) and Fulton County government (29 percent).

The Ripple Effect: For a $575,000 home, the city’s cut would be about $1,138. Of that, roughly $207 goes to the bond program. Homeowners with exemptions will pay less, but almost everyone will see some share of their bill rise if their property value has gone up.