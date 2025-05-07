Roswell Hotel at Center of Child Sex Trafficking Case Shut Down

Roswell officials have ordered the Economy Hotel to vacate and cease operations by 5 p.m. Saturday, May 10, citing numerous safety violations that pose “imminent threat” to occupants. The hotel, located at 9995 Old Dogwood Road, was recently at the center of a child sex trafficking case that led to the arrest of six men.

Fire Marshal inspections revealed over 15 serious code violations, including non-operational smoke detectors, blocked exit routes, exposed wiring, structural deficiencies, signs of fungal growth, and water damage throughout the building.

“The health and safety violations identified by the City of Roswell’s Fire Marshal and Chief Building Inspector are unacceptable anywhere—and certainly not in the City of Roswell,” Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement.

By The Numbers: The hotel must evacuate all occupants within four days of the May 6 order. City representatives will be on-site daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 10 to help coordinate resources for displaced residents.

In Context: The Economy Hotel was in the news last week when it became the focal point of a child sex trafficking investigation. According to police, two children under 16 were brought to the hotel by 24-year-old David Rivera, who allegedly arranged for their transportation via Uber with the intent to sexually abuse them. Rivera and five other men now face a combined 51 criminal charges related to the exploitation of these children.

Beyond this high-profile case, city officials noted the hotel “has been the site of numerous public safety complaints and criminal investigation of occupants over the past several years.”

Specific Violations:

Fire alarm system deficiencies, including non-operational smoke detectors.

Blocked and obstructed egress (exit) routes.

Lack of fire extinguishers.

Malfunctioning emergency lighting.

Exposed wiring in the interior and on the exterior, posing significant shock hazard to the occupants.

Unpermitted electrical, plumbing, and mechanical work throughout the building.

Deterioration of structural egress (exit) elements of the building, including stairs and stair treads.

Non-functional elevator, with no other elevators provided.

Signs of fungal growth due to moisture issues throughout the building and rooms.

Damaged and non-functional fuel-burning boilers, as well as expired operating permit for boiler.

Entry doors that are damaged and do not protect against unauthorized entry.

Falling ceiling material and damaged walls, flooring, and ceiling materials.

Non-functional toilets, faucets, and bathing areas.

Exposed lighting fixtures in bathing/shower areas.

Water leaks and active water intrusion into multiple units causing damage to the walls and ceilings.

Dryers that are not properly vented, with potential to cause flammable material to accumulate.

Take Action: Current hotel occupants needing assistance with alternative housing can contact the city at 770-767-0964 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.