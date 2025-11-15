President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Friday night, marking a stunning break with one of his most vocal allies over her push to release documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Why It Matters: Greene represents northwest Georgia’s 14th Congressional District and has been one of Trump’s fiercest defenders since entering Congress in 2021. The public split signals deepening fractures within the MAGA movement and could reshape Georgia’s political landscape heading into the 2026 midterms.

What’s Happening: Trump unleashed a nearly 300-word attack on Truth Social late Friday, calling Greene “Wacky” and accusing her of going “Far Left.” The president claimed Greene was upset he stopped returning her phone calls and vowed to support a primary challenger against her “if the right person runs.”

Greene fired back within minutes, posting screenshots of text messages she says triggered Trump’s outburst. The messages questioned Trump about Epstein flight logs and urged him to address the document releases.

“Apparently this is what sent him over the edge,” Greene wrote on X. “The Epstein files. And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files.”

President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge.



The Epstein files.



And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other… pic.twitter.com/EcUzaohZZs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

Between the Lines: The timing isn’t coincidental. The House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein’s estate this week, including emails in which Epstein wrote that Trump “knew about the girls” and claimed “I know how dirty Donald is.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday that the chamber will vote next week on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which would force the Justice Department to release all unclassified files related to Epstein’s criminal activities. Greene signed onto the bipartisan discharge petition alongside three other Republicans, despite Trump’s opposition.

The documents released so far include correspondence between Epstein and author Michael Wolff from January 2019, in which Epstein disputed Trump’s claim that he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago for inappropriate behavior with young women. “Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop,” Epstein wrote, referring to his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Big Picture: Greene’s evolution from Trump cheerleader to critic accelerated after Trump discouraged her from running for Senate or governor earlier this year, citing polling showing her at 12 percent. She’s since broken with the president on healthcare policy, foreign aid, and government spending during the recent shutdown.

In a recent interview with FOX 5 Atlanta, Greene criticized both parties for the shutdown and said Republicans appeared to lack a plan to address the healthcare crisis. She told NBC News hours before Trump’s attack that the president was spending too much time on foreign policy instead of an “America First” agenda.

Trump won Greene’s heavily Republican district with more than 70 percent of the vote. She won reelection in 2024 with 64 percent, but Trump’s encouragement of a primary challenge could fundamentally alter the 2026 race.

The falling out leaves Georgia Republicans navigating uncertain territory. Greene built her political identity as Trump’s most reliable congressional defender, even wearing a MAGA hat to President Biden’s 2024 State of the Union address. Her willingness to break with Trump over the Epstein files release suggests the issue resonates with constituents who elected her precisely because of her willingness to challenge the establishment.

“I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump,” Greene wrote in her response. “I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people.”

The Sources: President Donald Trump Truth Social posts, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene X posts, House Oversight Committee.

