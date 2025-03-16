Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Answers on Tesla Attacks

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wants answers about recent attacks on Tesla properties across the country, claiming Elon Musk faces organized violence because of his role in President Trump’s government efficiency efforts.

🔍 What We Know: Greene and fellow Republicans on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Subcommittee sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel requesting information about attacks on Tesla dealerships, charging stations and vehicles nationwide. The letter urges federal authorities to investigate these incidents as potentially coordinated attacks.

Greene claims these attacks target Musk because of his leadership role in Trump’s DOGE initiative, which aims to reduce government spending and programs.

❓ What We Don’t Know: Despite, Greene’s claims, Federal authorities have not confirmed any organized campaign against Tesla or Musk.

🔥 By The Numbers: Reports mention Tesla charging stations set on fire in Boston, gunshots fired at a Portland dealership, and Cybertrucks burned in Seattle. The actual number of confirmed incidents remains unclear.

🌍 In Context: Musk, who owns Tesla, SpaceX, and X, became co-chair of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency after supporting Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. The DOGE initiative aims to cut federal spending by identifying waste and inefficiency.

Greene’s letter specifically names several progressive organizations she claims might be connected to the attacks, including Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and Democratic Socialists of America.

⏭️ What’s Next: The Department of Justice and FBI will likely respond to the congressional inquiry. Law enforcement continues investigating individual incidents at Tesla locations across the country.

The Letter: You can read the full letter below:

Following a wave of organized attacks targeting Elon Musk and Tesla car dealerships, charging stations, and vehicles across the country, DOGE Subcommittee Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, along with every Republican DOGE Subcommittee member, sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel requesting additional information about their nature and background.



Reports suggest that groups like Antifa, known for their history of domestic terrorism during the “Summer of Love” in 2020 following the overdose death of drug addict Georgia Floyd, may be involved in the recent Tesla attacks.



“We are urging the Department of Justice and the FBI to prioritize a thorough investigation of these attacks,” stated the members of the DOGE Subcommittee.



“In November, President Trump won a landslide election when the American people issued a decisive mandate for the leadership of this country and how they want to be governed.



A significant part of that mandate was to establish the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to create a government that is more efficient, transparent, and accountable to the American people.



Democrats have used agencies like USAID as taxpayer-funded slush funds to push their woke agenda on the entire world using billions of dollars from hard-working Americans.



Democrats are upset and having a complete meltdown because Elon Musk and his DOGE team are eliminating the waste, fraud, and abuse they are responsible for creating while taking advantage of the American people.



Now, Democrats are proving that they are the party of violence once again.



Everyone responsible for coordinating and carrying out these attacks must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”



Reports, including from Elon Musk himself, link various Democrat-affiliated non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to the attacks, specifically, Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). These groups receive a significant amount of funding from ActBlue, a Democrat superPAC.



Attacks are taking place across the country: Tesla charging stations set on fire in Boston; gunshots fired at a Tesla dealership in Portland; spray-painted words like “Nazi” on cars and a Tesla dealership then throwing Molotov cocktails in Colorado; Cybertrucks set on fire in Seattle.



These attacks are not isolated, and Chairwoman Greene and the DOGE Subcommittee are seeking answers to three key questions:

Who is organizing and carrying out these attacks?

Is there a link between NGOs and the organizers of these attacks?

If NGOs are linked to these attacks, has federal funding been provided to any of them?

About The Georgia 14th: According to the U.S. Census, District 14 is 85.3% white and has a median household income of $42,700. The district has a high school graduation rate of 79.1% and a college graduation rate of 16.6%. The district includes Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield Counties as well as part of Pickens County and Cobb County.

🇺🇸 About Representing You: This is an ongoing series of news stories devoted to how the officials elected and appointed to represent you are voting, how they are spending their time and your tax dollars, and allowing you to better determine if you feel they are actually representing you or their own interests.