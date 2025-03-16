Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Answers on Tesla Attacks

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wants answers about recent attacks on Tesla properties across the country, claiming Elon Musk faces organized violence because of his role in President Trump’s government efficiency efforts.
🔍 What We Know: Greene and fellow Republicans on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Subcommittee sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel requesting information about attacks on Tesla dealerships, charging stations and vehicles nationwide. The letter urges federal authorities to investigate these incidents as potentially coordinated attacks.
Greene claims these attacks target Musk because of his leadership role in Trump’s DOGE initiative, which aims to reduce government spending and programs.
❓ What We Don’t Know: Despite, Greene’s claims, Federal authorities have not confirmed any organized campaign against Tesla or Musk.
🔥 By The Numbers: Reports mention Tesla charging stations set on fire in Boston, gunshots fired at a Portland dealership, and Cybertrucks burned in Seattle. The actual number of confirmed incidents remains unclear.
🌍 In Context: Musk, who owns Tesla, SpaceX, and X, became co-chair of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency after supporting Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. The DOGE initiative aims to cut federal spending by identifying waste and inefficiency.
Greene’s letter specifically names several progressive organizations she claims might be connected to the attacks, including Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and Democratic Socialists of America.
⏭️ What’s Next: The Department of Justice and FBI will likely respond to the congressional inquiry. Law enforcement continues investigating individual incidents at Tesla locations across the country.
The Letter: You can read the full letter below:
About The Georgia 14th: According to the U.S. Census, District 14 is 85.3% white and has a median household income of $42,700. The district has a high school graduation rate of 79.1% and a college graduation rate of 16.6%. The district includes Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield Counties as well as part of Pickens County and Cobb County.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.