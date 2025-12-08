A federal court has stopped Georgia from enforcing a law that blocked gender-affirming care for transgender people in state prisons.

What’s Happening: A judge issued a permanent order Wednesday to halt enforcement of SB 185, a law that took effect in July. The judge ruled the law violated constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishment.

What’s Important: The law prevented the state from spending money on gender reassignment surgeries, hormone replacement therapy, and procedures that alter physical characteristics for transgender inmates. The ruling means those restrictions can no longer be enforced while the case moves through the courts.

Between the Lines: Governor Brian Kemp signed the measure into law in May. Five months later, a federal judge determined it crossed constitutional boundaries under the Eighth Amendment.

Catch Up Quick: Georgia’s Department of Corrections filed paperwork Friday asking a higher court to overturn the judge’s decision. The appeal went to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. Officials have not said whether that court will review the case.

The Sources: Federal court records, Georgia Department of Corrections.