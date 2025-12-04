What’s Happening: The Roswell Fire Department is holding a public information meeting on Wednesday, December 10, at 6 p.m. at the East Roswell Park Recreation Center.

Fire Station #27 will be built on city-owned property on Fouts Road next to East Roswell Park.

What’s Important: Fire Chief Pabel Troche and city staff will explain why this location was chosen using data analysis and how new technology like traffic signal preemption will help firefighters respond faster to emergencies.

What You Need to Know: The meeting is open to all residents, businesses and local organizations who want to learn more about the project and ask questions.

