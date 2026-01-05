What’s Happening: Harris County School District is collecting community feedback as part of its search for a new superintendent. The district’s online survey closes today at 4 p.m.

What’s Important: The survey asks residents to share what qualities and priorities matter most to them in the next district leader. Results will help guide the selection process.

How to Participate: Community members can access the survey through the district’s official website at harris.k12.ga.us. The district emphasized that public input is “a key part” of the superintendent selection process.

The Process: Superintendent searches typically involve multiple phases including community input, candidate screening, interviews, and final selection by the school board. The Harris County Board of Education will ultimately make the hiring decision.

Why It Matters: The superintendent serves as the chief executive of the school system, overseeing all aspects of education for Harris County’s approximately 5,500 students across seven schools.