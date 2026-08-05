Hall County homeowners are looking at a 14.12 percent property tax increase this year, and three public hearings are now scheduled where residents can speak before the county makes it official.

What’s happening: The Hall County Board of Commissioners announced today it intends to set a property tax rate that is 14.12 percent higher than what Georgia law calls the rollback millage rate. The rollback rate is the tax rate that would bring in the same amount of money as last year, accounting for rising property values. Anything above that is considered a tax increase under state law.

Why this is happening: Georgia requires county tax assessors to review property values every year and update them when home sale prices show values have gone up. When that happens, counties must calculate a rollback rate. If commissioners want to collect more money than that rate would bring in, state law requires them to hold three public hearings first and give residents a chance to respond.

The hearings: All three meetings are open to the public and will be held at the Hall County Government Center, Commission Meeting Room, 2875 Browns Bridge Rd, Gainesville:

Thursday, August 13 at 6 p.m.

Monday, August 24 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 27 at 6 p.m.

What’s next: After the three hearings are complete, commissioners can vote to finalize the millage rate and adopt the budget. Residents with questions can call the Hall County Government at (470) 941-3634.