LAWRENCEVILLE — A Lawrenceville city council member is stepping down next month to be closer to family.
What’s happening: Bruce Johnson announced Wednesday he is resigning from the Lawrenceville City Council.
His last day is September 2. Johnson said he and his wife, Lisa, are moving out of state to be near their family, including their only grandchild.
What’s next: After September 2, the council will move to fill the empty seat under the rules set by the city’s charter.
City officials say they will post updates about that process at LawrencevilleGA.org.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.