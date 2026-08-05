What’s happening: Bruce Johnson announced Wednesday he is resigning from the Lawrenceville City Council.

His last day is September 2. Johnson said he and his wife, Lisa, are moving out of state to be near their family, including their only grandchild.

What’s next: After September 2, the council will move to fill the empty seat under the rules set by the city’s charter.

City officials say they will post updates about that process at LawrencevilleGA.org.