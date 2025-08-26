Glynn County’s government offices will take Labor Day off. That means no zoning stamps, no tag renewals, and definitely no fun at the tax commissioner’s desk.

What’s Happening: County administrative offices will close Monday, Sept. 1. They’ll reopen Tuesday, Sept. 2, at regular hours.

Between the Lines: If you were planning to spend your holiday sitting under fluorescent lights in a county office, you may need to rethink your life choices.

The Ripple Effect: This closure mostly affects people who forgot Labor Day is a holiday. Everyone else will be at the beach, grilling, or doing literally anything other than paperwork.