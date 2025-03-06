Georgia Mayor Resigns: What We Know

Mayor Donya Sartor is leaving office amid a city council-ordered financial audit, announcing her departure during Thursday’s special meeting.
🔍 Why It Matters: Residents will experience another leadership transition just two years after electing Sartor as the city’s first Black mayor, raising questions about stability in local government and how city finances have been managed.
💰 What’s Happening: Sartor told residents she wants to cooperate with the audit by stepping down, though she noted no specific allegations of financial misconduct have been made.
- Her resignation takes effect April 19
- She expressed wanting to preserve her reputation
🔄 Troubled Tenure: Sartor’s brief time in office has been marked by several controversies.
- Last fall, she faced accusations about an incident with a police officer that state investigators later dismissed
- She made personnel changes in the police department that sparked community debate
- Council members previously sought an investigation into claims about her use of power and city resources
⚖️ Between the Lines: Throughout these challenges, Sartor has consistently maintained the allegations were politically motivated attacks on her leadership rather than substantive concerns about her performance.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.