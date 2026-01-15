Listen to this post

Cobb County will spend $5 million to build a Veterans Memorial after a decade of planning, with commissioners adding $2 million in funding on January 13.

What’s Happening: The county increased the 2022 SPLOST budget for the Veterans Memorial project by $2 million. The funding comes from SPLOST revenue collections that exceeded originally projected amounts.

What’s Important: The memorial project was originally allocated $3 million in SPLOST funds. The county previously considered a $4 million request to complete the full project at $7 million total. The Veterans Memorial Foundation scaled back their design, and the $5 million in county funding approaches the cost of the revised plan. The project has been in development for 10 years, beginning in 2015.

Background: The Veterans Memorial was approved as a community impact project on the 2022 SPLOST list voted on by Cobb County residents. Cobb County is home to approximately 60,000 veterans. The project changed from a foundation-led effort to a county SPLOST project, which altered the memorandum of understanding requirements.

