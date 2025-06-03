It’s not the biggest town. It’s not the flashiest either. But it might just be the friendliest.

👋 What’s Happening: A new survey of travelers ranked U.S. cities based on how often people greet strangers in public. Rome, Georgia came in as the most welcoming place in the state— and seventh in the nation. Thomasville and Valdosta weren’t far behind, landing at 9th and 23rd, respectively.

📍 Who Made it Happen: The data comes from AMFM Healthcare, which asked travelers how often they’re greeted by strangers—whether that’s a “good morning” on a walking trail, a nod at the dog park, or a “how y’all doin’?” in line at the store.

💬 Why It Matters: Experts say these micro-interactions matter more than we think. Research cited by AMFM suggests that even a small hello can help reduce stress, lift someone’s mood, and build a stronger sense of community— something that’s often missing in a tech-heavy world.

🌎 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: Rome’s spot in the top 10 puts it in the company of places like Hilo, Hawaii, and Conway, South Carolina—towns where community isn’t just a slogan, it’s a way of life. And if you’ve ever walked down Broad Street in Rome, you’ve probably noticed the chatter isn’t just southern hospitality—it’s everyday life.

💡 Quick Facts from the Survey:

Who Georgians greet the most: Neighbors, followed by dog walkers and delivery drivers.

Neighbors, followed by dog walkers and delivery drivers. How it makes people feel: 90 percent say a stranger’s hello has sparked a meaningful conversation.

90 percent say a stranger’s hello has sparked a meaningful conversation. The mental health side: Nearly two-thirds believe these small gestures improve well-being.

🤝 Take Action: Want to spread some of this Georgia-grown kindness? Start with a nod, a wave, or a “hi” to the next person you pass. If 90% of people say these small moments turn into real connections, you might be surprised what blooms from a smile.

🧠 Reality Check: Not everyone’s always in the mood to chat. The survey found that 32 percent avoid greetings when feeling anxious, and another 30 percent say it depends on the day. So read the room—and don’t take it personally if your “hi” gets ghosted.

❤️ Remember The Golden Rule: If you’re already someone who greets others, keep it up. And if you’ve been feeling disconnected, maybe all it takes is one word: “hello.”