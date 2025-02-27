These Georgia Landmarks Are in Danger of Disappearing Forever

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released today its 2025 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state.

“This is the Trust’s twentieth annual Places in Peril list,” said W. Wright Mitchell, president and CEO of the Trust. “We hope the list will continue to bring preservation solutions to Georgia’s imperiled historic resources by highlighting ten representative sites.”

Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes that are threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy.

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use. As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s Places in Peril.

148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County)

The building at 148 Edgewood Avenue was constructed as a substation in 1926 by the Georgia Railway and Power Company and played a crucial role inpowering downtown Atlanta. Acquired by Georgia State University (GSU) in1966, the university has recently proposed demolishing the building to make way for a parking lot. With a demolition permit signed by Governor Kemp, GSU continues discussions about the destruction of this contributing building in the already threatened Martin Luther King, Jr. National Register District.

Collier-Toomer House, Savannah (Chatham County)

The Collier-Toomer House in Savannah was built in 1938 for Dr. Nathaniel H. Collier, an esteemed African American dentist and civic leader in Savannah, and his wife, Nancy. The home served as a gathering place for social and educational events that contributed to the local community. In 2024, the owner sought to convert the site from residential to commercial, with plans to demolish the building. Although public opposition successfully blocked the zoning request, the property remains at risk with no historic designation or local protections in place.

Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County)

One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation.

Gaissert Homeplace, Williamson (Spalding County)

Built in 1827 on land ceded by the Creek Nation in 1821, the Gaissert House was constructed by Daniel Orr for his son. Over the years, it changed hands several times and was ultimately purchased by George Columbus Gaissert in1906, remaining in the Gaissert family for generations. Following the recent passing of the last family member, it was sold to a developer, whose plans for commercial development threaten to erase the property’s historic integrity.

Miami Valley Peach Packing Barn, Fort Valley (Peach County)

Constructed c. 1900, this barn was originally part of the Miami Valley Fruit Farm, a thriving peach operation owned by former Senator J.E. Davidson, a key figure in establishing Georgia as the heart of “peach country.” The barn has been inactive for many years and is deteriorating. While its eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places may protect it from current development plans, growing development pressure poses a continuous threat.

Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, Savannah (Chatham County)

Founded in 1850 on St. Catherine’s Island, this Baptist congregation of formerly enslaved individuals built a church in this location in 1870, followed by a second in 1890. The historic 1870 church stands as a testament to the congregation’s roots, while the 1890 church is still in use. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, with a small, aging congregation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and restore the church buildings, as resources are limited.

Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County)

The original Powell Opera House, built in 1904, was a three-story brick building that purportedly had seating for 750 and hosted a variety of performances. After a fire in 1907, it was rebuilt in 1910 as a two-story office building with businesses on the first floor and the opera house on the second. It closed in1936 and has remained shuttered since. Although the space shows numerous signs of deterioration, it is largely intact. Locals are now advocating for its rehabilitation.

Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County)

The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration.

Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County)

Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The museum thrives on a small staff and a team of dedicated volunteers. However, with over 90 pieces of historic rolling stock, the museum is limited inits capacity to restore and care for the whole collection.

Buckhead Town Hall and Jail, Town of Buckhead (Morgan County)

The Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in Morgan County is a c. 1910 one-story brick building that originally served as the town of Buckhead’s jail before later being repurposed as a town hall. The building faces a severe threat of collapse due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance. Despite a new roof and assistance from students at UGA, there is still much to be done.